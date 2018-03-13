2 NDP cabinet ministers from Calgary to seek re-election in new seats

Alberta’s redrawn electoral boundaries will see at least two NDP cabinet ministers seek re-election in a different constituency.
Finance Minister Joe Ceci announced via Twitter Tuesday morning he will seek the nomination in Calgary-Buffalo. Ceci was elected as an MLA in 2015 in Calgary-Fort, but much of the area he represents has been redrawn. He previously represented the area as a member of Calgary city council.
“The new riding of Buffalo will include Inglewood, East Village and Ramsay that I currently represent,” Ceci said in the tweet.
Calgary-Buffalo is currently held by Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s minister of Justice and Solicitor General. She took to Twitter to announce she will seek the nomination in Calgary-Mountain View.
“Joe Ceci has represented his communities for 20 years with distinction,” Ganley tweeted out.
“I want him to continue that.”
Calgary-Mountain View is currently represented by David Swann, the lone Liberal to be re-elected in 2015.
READ MORE: Edmonton and Calgary getting additional seats in Alberta legislature
The boundaries in Calgary were redrawn to accommodate the addition of one more constituency for the city, bringing the total to 26 in the next provincial election.
While not set in stone, Alberta’s next provincial election is scheduled to be held sometime in the spring of 2019.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.