2 NDP cabinet ministers from Calgary to seek re-election in new seats

Alberta’s redrawn electoral boundaries will see at least two NDP cabinet ministers seek re-election in a different constituency.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci announced via Twitter Tuesday morning he will seek the nomination in Calgary-Buffalo. Ceci was elected as an MLA in 2015 in Calgary-Fort, but much of the area he represents has been redrawn. He previously represented the area as a member of Calgary city council.

“The new riding of Buffalo will include Inglewood, East Village and Ramsay that I currently represent,” Ceci said in the tweet.

In the meantime I will continue to work hard to make life better for my constituents in Calgary-Fort. The decision took quite a lot of thought and I want to thank you for your support. #ableg #yyc #abndp (2/2) — Joe Ceci (@joececiyyc) March 13, 2018

Calgary-Buffalo is currently held by Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s minister of Justice and Solicitor General. She took to Twitter to announce she will seek the nomination in Calgary-Mountain View.

“Joe Ceci has represented his communities for 20 years with distinction,” Ganley tweeted out.

“I want him to continue that.”

I got into politics to give voice to the countless progressives across #yyc who were frustrated with decades of PC gov. It’s been an honour to represent Calgary Buffalo and I hope to continue to be a strong voice on @RachelNotley's team in Calgary Mountain View. #ableg Story continues below — Kathleen Ganley (@KathleenGanley) March 13, 2018

Calgary-Mountain View is currently represented by David Swann, the lone Liberal to be re-elected in 2015.

The boundaries in Calgary were redrawn to accommodate the addition of one more constituency for the city, bringing the total to 26 in the next provincial election.

While not set in stone, Alberta’s next provincial election is scheduled to be held sometime in the spring of 2019.