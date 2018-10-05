Canada
October 5, 2018 8:00 am

What’s open and closed in Toronto on Thanksgiving

By Digital Content Coordinator  640 Toronto

Many retail businesses will be closed on Monday.

HuePhotography/Getty Images
A A

Many businesses are closing up shop on Thanksgiving, while transit, tourist destinations such as the CN Tower and even some malls will continue operating on the holiday.

Here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on Monday, Oct. 8 in Toronto.

What’s open

  • The TTC is running on a holiday schedule on Monday, and Line 1 is closed between Finch West and Lawrence West stations on Saturday and Sunday. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule.
  • Many tourist attractions, museums and other family-friendly destinations generally stay open on holidays.
  • If you forgot an ingredient or two for your Thanksgiving dinner, several grocery stores are open. Rabba Fine Foods locations are open all year-round. Loblaws at Maple Leaf Gardens is also open.
  • A few malls are remaining open including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, Upper Canada Mall, Toronto Premium Outlets, and Pacific Mall.
  • Bars, restaurants, small retail locations and gas stations can stay open on holidays — best to call ahead. Retail operations in designated tourist areas are also permitted to stay open under Toronto’s bylaws.
  • Movie theatres will be open.

What’s closed

  • Banks, most malls and grocery stores, the LCBO and Beer stores.
  • Government offices are closed.
  • Toronto Public Library branches are closed on both Sunday and Monday.
  • Mail collection and delivery is cancelled.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
holiday monday
long weekend thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving 2018
Thanksgiving 2018 Toronto
Thanksgiving holiday
Thanksgiving Toronto
toronto thanksgiving 2018
What's closed
What's open
what's open thanksgiving toronto 2018
what's open Thanksgiving weekend
what's open Toronto Thanksgiving

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News