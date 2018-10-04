Rod Morley pulls out of Ward 13 council race, endorses Arielle Kayabaga

There has been a bit of a shakeup in London’s Ward 13 council race after one of the candidates unexpectedly withdrew his nomination and threw support behind Arielle Kayabaga instead.

Rod Morley was participating in a live debate Wednesday evening when he walked off the stage.

He told the audience he wants to see more diversity in leadership roles, and publicly endorsed Kayabaga for the seat.

She’s the only woman running in Ward 13, and is now competing against six other men: Ben Benedict, John Fyfe-Millar, Jonathan Hughes, David Lundquist, Gil Warren, and Kevin Wilbee.

The ward is currently represented by Tanya Park, who’s running for mayor.

Yes, basically he wants to live up to his values, and that, as someone who believes that we need more diversity in leadership roles, he wants to see @ArielkeK on council. — Dr. Chris Mackie (@Healthmac) October 3, 2018

In a tweet, Morley wrote “If I didn’t think that Arielle could do the job, believe me, I would have not withdrawn and would have fought all the way to Oct. 22nd.”

Meanwhile, advance polls are getting underway with less than three weeks to go before the municipal election on Oct 22.

Polling stations will be set up on the second floor of Western University’s UCC building, and at Fanshawe College’s Student Centre.