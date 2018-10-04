Politics
October 4, 2018 7:24 am
Updated: October 4, 2018 7:38 am

Rod Morley pulls out of Ward 13 council race, endorses Arielle Kayabaga

By Staff 980 CFPL

Rod Morley withdrew from the council race Wednesday night during a live debate.

There has been a bit of a shakeup in London’s Ward 13 council race after one of the candidates unexpectedly withdrew his nomination and threw support behind Arielle Kayabaga instead.

Rod Morley was participating in a live debate Wednesday evening when he walked off the stage.

He told the audience he wants to see more diversity in leadership roles, and publicly endorsed Kayabaga for the seat.

She’s the only woman running in Ward 13, and is now competing against six other men: Ben Benedict, John Fyfe-Millar, Jonathan Hughes, David Lundquist, Gil Warren, and Kevin Wilbee.

The ward is currently represented by Tanya Park, who’s running for mayor.

In a tweet, Morley wrote “If I didn’t think that Arielle could do the job, believe me, I would have not withdrawn and would have fought all the way to Oct. 22nd.”

Meanwhile, advance polls are getting underway with less than three weeks to go before the municipal election on Oct 22.

Polling stations will be set up on the second floor of Western University’s UCC building, and at Fanshawe College’s Student Centre.

