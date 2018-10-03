6 taken to hospital from electronic dance music party at Edmonton mall

Six people at an electronic dance music party at West Edmonton Mall’s World Waterpark on Friday night were taken to hospital. Four of them were listed in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.

AHS told Global News on Wednesday that the other two people taken to hospital were listed in stable condition. AHS said it could not provide details on why the people were hospitalized because of privacy concerns.

The waterpark was the site for an event dubbed “Soundwave,” which one website billed as “the wildest indoor beach party.” Zedd, a Russian-German electro house music DJ, was advertised as a performer at the event.

The Soundwave website includes a long list of rules to be followed by attendees at Friday’s event, including not to bring any drugs or illegal substances, weapons, flammable items or outside food or beverages. Attendees had to be 18 or older to gain entry to the event and visitors were not allowed “in and out privileges.”

“The waterslides and hot tubs are not operational during Soundwave events to ensure the safety of all guests,” the Soundwave website says. “The wave pool will be open to a depth of three feet, however, the waves will not be turned on.”

Global News has contacted Soundwave for comment on the people who were hospitalized.

In a statement, West Edmonton Mall said it “is not privy to the personal health records of the individuals who attend the Soundwave events.”

“We work very closely with Edmonton Police Services, Alberta Health Services, the Public Safety Compliance Team and AGLC and receive approval prior to each one of the events,” Lori Bethel, WEM’s director of parks and attractions, said in an email. “West Edmonton Mall utilizes 27 security agents from our in-house security team, 83 special event security guards and 17 Edmonton police officers for the event.

“We also have a team of paramedics that are hired for each event. We are committed to a safe and fun environment for all guests attending our events.”

The Edmonton Police Service told Global News it had officers at the event as “extra duty detail,” working in the same capacity as when members are hired to work at other larger public events.

Police said they are not investigating anything to do with events that occurred at the waterpark on Friday and that nobody has been arrested in connection with the hospitalizations.

In June, city committee voted down a proposed moratorium on electric dance music parties in Edmonton.

A report submitted to the committee had recommended a ban on raves, noting that electronic music parties are linked with “widespread consumption of drugs” and “drug-facilitated sexual assaults” that tie up emergency services.