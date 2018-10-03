N.B. village threatens legal action if People’s Alliance helps form provincial government

Council members of a village in New Brunswick have passed a resolution to take legal action if the party in power decides to collaborate with the People’s Alliance.

The motion was passed by Cap-Pele municipal councillors on Monday. It says the resolution warns the other provincial political parties against making a deal with the People’s Alliance to form a government because of its stance on language issues.

“To me, [People’s Alliance doesn’t] have the legitimacy to prop up a government here in New Brunswick — not the way that it is now, with the law of the land,” said Cap-Pele Coun. Hector Doiron.

The People’s Alliance says it would merge French and English health authorities and limit language duality in the public sector, but maintains it respects the rights of both Francophones and Anglophones to receive government services in the language of their choice.

Doiron says duality doesn’t cost the province anything, but grows on the “harmony” it’s had for the past 30-plus years.

“I can say that being a minority, we always face assimilation every day,” Doiron said. “To have a school bus where we’re going to have English and French kids together, which language do you think is going to be spoken on that bus? It’s going to be English.”

The People’s Alliance is calling the motion “undemocratic” and “not the mandate of a municipal council to dictate which political party can represent its constituents.”

“It surprises me that they’ve taken this approach,” said party leader Kris Austin. “I think a lot of it is not understanding our policies or maybe there’s some political maneuvering, some fear-mongering involved.”

Austin met with Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs last week and agreed to “provide stability” for a PC minority government for up to 18 months.

Austin also met with Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau Friday morning to “discuss working with other parties in the upcoming legislative assembly to make government work.” Austin has said he’s willing to work with any government, but has yet to contact Brian Gallant to discuss a collaboration.

The People’s Alliance and Green Party hold a pivotal role in which party will earn power in the legislature, with the PCs and Liberals finishing Sept. 24’s election at a near deadlock.

