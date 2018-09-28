People’s Alliance willing to ‘provide stability’ for a P.C. minority government

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin says he has met with Blaine Higgs and has agreed to “provide stability” for a Progressive Conservative minority government for up to 18 months.

In the release issued Friday afternoon, Austin said he met with lieutenant-governor Jocelyne Roy-Vienneau Friday morning to “discuss working with other parties in the upcoming legislative assembly to make government work.”

“People’s Alliance MLAs will continue to hold the government to account with the expectation that all parties must work together in the best interest of New Brunswickers,” the release reads.

The New Brunswick election produced a near deadlock, with the PCs winning 22 seats to the Liberals 21. Neither was able to reach the 25 seats needed for a majority.

The Green Party and People’s Alliance earned a record three seats apiece, with both party leaders winning in their respective ridings.

Following the win, Austin said he was willing to work with any party to make a minority government work.

“We understand that the people of New Brunswick have given all of us a mandate to work together,” Austin said Wednesday. “That requires negotiation. That requires give and take. I’m willing to do that.”

Austin has also promised that his MLAs will vote freely in the legislature.

Prior to the writ being dropped, Global News asked about that promise. Austin said he would expect his caucus to implement the party platform, but vote their conscience on all other issues.

“We do expect our candidates to go forward with the items in our platform when they come to voting on legislation to be passed,” he said in mid-August. “However, government operates on a four-year period. There’s many policies and legislations that will be brought forward that have nothing to do with the party platform.

“On those items, we want people, our MLAs, to go back to the people and bring their wishes forward to the legislature the way democracy is supposed to work.”

The People’s Alliance said Austin is not available for media interviews Friday afternoon.

–With files from Sarah Ritchie.