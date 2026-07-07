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Canada

NATO looks to work with Saab on 10 radar jets largely built in Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2026 8:08 am
1 min read
Mark Rutte View image in full screen
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a media conference at the International Media Center ahead of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
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NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says the alliance is looking to work with Swedish manufacturer Saab on up to 10 radar jets largely built in Canada.

Rutte told an audience at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, that its current fleet is to be replaced by the GlobalEye system, as it is nearing the end of its lifespan.

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The GlobalEye system combines Saab technology with Bombardier’s Global 6500 business jet.

Micael Johansson, president and CEO of Saab, says the company is confident that GlobalEye is the right choice for the alliance.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced in May that Ottawa also was looking to buy six surveillance aircraft from Saab.

Johansson has said the company would establish a Canadian hub to build planes in Canada.

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“(GlobalEye) is a proven system with a demonstrated ability to detect, track and identify complex threats,” Rutte told an audience Tuesday.

“(It) is a real success story made in NATO.”

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