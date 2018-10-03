Dozens of Manitobans on NHL opening day rosters

The Winnipeg Jets are the home team but it’s the Philadelphia Flyers who are carrying the most Manitobans to start the NHL season.

The NHL released the opening day rosters for all 31 NHL clubs and 25 players who grew up playing hockey in Manitoba will start their season in the National Hockey League. The Jets are one of 15 clubs without a player from Manitoba.

The Flyers open the season with four Manitobans. They include Winnipeggers Nolan Patrick and Dale Weise along with Elkhorn’s Travis Sanheim and goalie Calvin Pickard. Pickard currently has non-roster status after being picked up on waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Weise cleared waivers earlier in the week but remains on the Flyers opening day 23-man roster.

The Calgary Flames still have a pair of players from this province with defencemen Travis Hamonic of St. Malo and Michael Stone of Winnipeg. Stone’s brother Mark is the only Manitoba-born player on the Ottawa Senators’ roster.

Swan River’s Michael Ferland and Brandon’s Jordan Martinook will both be suiting up with the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Chicago Blackhawks of course still have Jonathan Toews, and the Winnipeg-born and B.C.-raised Duncan Keith will be once again patrolling their blueline.

The Colorado Avalanche feature Brandon’s Matt Calvert and Colin Wilson. Wilson was born in Greenwich, CT but grew up in Winnipeg.

St. Andrews’ Darren Helm is entering his 12th NHL season with the Detroit Red Wings, while Morweena’s James Reimer is still tending goal for the Florida Panthers.

Winnipeg’s Travis Zajac is a long time member of the New Jersey Devils and heads into his 13th year with the team.

Former Jet and Winkler’s own Eric Fehr is starting his first season in Minnesota with the Wild. They are his sixth NHL team.

Dauphin’s Ryan Pulock remains with the New York Islanders while across town the New York Rangers’ lineup includes both Brett Howden and Binscarth’s Cody McLeod.

The St. Louis Blues have Brandon’s Joel Edmundson and Winnipeg’s Alex Steen, while ‘Pegger Brendan Leipsic is starting the season with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Vegas Golden Knights have a pair of Manitobans in forwards Ryan Reaves and Cody Eakin. Eakin is starting the season on the injured list.

Winnipeg defenceman Madison Bowey is back with the Washington Capitals after winning the Stanley Cup last season.

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi was born in Winnipeg when his father Tie played with the original Jets, but he grew up in Ontario.

In all 16 NHL teams have at least one Manitoban on their roster.

