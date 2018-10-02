Winnipeg Jets make final cuts to set opening day roster

The Winnipeg Jets set their opening day roster on Tuesday.

The Jets made three moves to get down to the league mandated 23-man limit. The Jets re-assigned defencemen Tucker Poolman and Logan Stanley to the Manitoba Moose while forward Nic Petan was given non-roster status after the recent death of his father.

First round draft pick Kristian Vesalainen and forward Brendan Lemieux will both start the season with the Jets. They opted to keep an extra forward instead of eight defencemen as their 23-man roster now features 14 forwards, seven defencemen and two goalies.

The Jets also announced defenceman Simon Bourque has been re-assigned from the Moose to the ECHL’s Jacksonville Icemen.

The Jets kick off the campaign with back-to-back divisional match-ups on the road. Their season opener is Thursday in St. Louis against the Blues. The home opener is scheduled for next Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Winnipeg Jets Opening Day Roster

Goalies – Connor Hellebuyck, Laurent Brossoit

Defencemen – Dustin Byfuglien, Ben Chiarot, Dmitry Kulikov, Josh Morrissey, Joe Morrow, Tyler Myers, Jacob Trouba

Forwards – Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Marko Dano, Nikolaj Ehlers, Patrik Laine, Brendan Lemieux, Bryan Little, Adam Lowry, Mathieu Perreault, Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele, Brandon Tanev, Kristian Vesalainen, Blake Wheeler