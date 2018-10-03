Nova Scotia man arrested for alleged cocaine trafficking: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a man for allegedly trafficking cocaine.

Police say that officers searched a home in West Arichat, N.S., on Sept. 28, and located several people inside, including five children.

Officers seized quantities of cocaine, marijuana, hash, a cutting agent, cash and other evidence that they say will support charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking against a 25-year-old man from West Arichat.

The man was released from police custody later on Sept. 28.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing and charges are “expected in the coming days.”