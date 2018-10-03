Man charged after barricading himself inside a home in Innisfil: South Simcoe police

A man is facing a number of charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a home in Innisfil with a firearm.

According to South Simcoe police, on Tuesday at around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to a home in the Belle Aire Beach Road and Maple Road area of Innisfil after receiving a report that a man was in crisis.

Police say they made contact with the man, however, he refused to come outside to speak with officers.

Police say an officer noticed the man was allegedly armed with a rifle.

According to police, crisis negotiators spoke with the man through a window for two hours while other officers contained the area around the home.

According to police, just after 5:30 a.m., the man lit a fire in the garage at the back of the property and was taken into custody.

Police say the 42-year-old man from Innisfil has been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm and three counts of breach of probation order.

Officers say no one was injured as a result of the incident.

According to police, the man was held for a bail hearing.