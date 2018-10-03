2 men charged in connection with kidnapping in Midland: OPP

Two men have been charged in connection with a kidnapping in Midland, police say.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Saturday, officers received a report of a targeted kidnapping at Little Lake Park.

Police say on Oct. 1, following an investigation, officers arrested and charged two men in connection with the incident.

Officers say both 30-year-old Tylor Norman Dell from Midland and 44-year-old Geromy Earl Shaw from Tay Township have been charged with kidnapping, robbery with violence and aggravated assault.

Police say both men were held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

Officers are now looking to speak with a third suspect regarding the incident.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).