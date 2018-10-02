Police investigating after break-in at home in Midland

Police are seeking to identify suspects accused of breaking into a home in Midland and spraying a man with a substance similar to bear spray.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Sunday just after 2 a.m., officers received a report of a disturbance at a home on Johnson Street.

Officers say four or five suspects entered the home through the rear door wearing dust masks and baseball caps.

Police say one of the occupants of the home was sprayed with a substance similar to bear spray after he confronted the suspects.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers say the central region K-9 unit searched the area, however, the suspects were not located.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).