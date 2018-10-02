Crime
October 2, 2018 3:57 pm

Man charged after allegedly running stop signs in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

South Simcoe Police cruisers outside of the service's station in Bradford.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A man from Bradford has been charged after police received several complaints that a vehicle was driving through stop signs.

According to South Simcoe police, on Monday at around 6 p.m., officers received multiple reports that a driver was allegedly disobeying stop signs in the Magani Avenue and Miller Park Avenue area of Bradford.

Police say an officer saw a westbound car stop at a stop sign while a second vehicle passed the stopped vehicle and drove through the intersection.

Police say when the vehicle was stopped, the officer detected an odour of alcohol.

According to police, after a roadside breath test, the driver was placed under arrest.

Officers say further testing at the South Division resulted in readings nearly double the legal limit.

Police say the 35-year-old man from Bradford was charged with drive over 80 mg, disobeying a stop sign and failure to have an insurance card.

Officers say the man was released and is expected to appear in court later this month.

