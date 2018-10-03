Edmonton sends 30 plows to Calgary to help with snowfall

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson is responding to criticism for offering snowplows to Calgary to help with the massive snowfall that has hit that city.

On Tuesday, Iveson posted a video on Twitter that Edmonton would be sending 30 plows to deal with the 20 to 35 cm of snow that was expected to fall in Calgary.

Hey @nenshi, help is on the way! 30 @CityofEdmonton ❄️ plows rolling out today to help with that #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/HCN0jC1itl — Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 2, 2018

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi thanked his counterpart for the assistance.

Thanks to our great neighbours. We share resources whenever we can to bring down the cost for everyone. We were “lucky” this time that the storm hit one of us and not the other. But tell me they didn’t give Don the keys. https://t.co/cu1IHwjeRW — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) October 2, 2018

While many Twitter users credited Iveson for the kind gesture, some criticized the mayor for wasting taxpayers money, to which Iveson quickly responded:

For the frosty of heart it may be useful to know that under our mutual aid agreements #yeg will be reimbursed for the costs of helping out with #yycsnow. #yegcc https://t.co/AuULq1V7j9 — Don Iveson (@doniveson) October 2, 2018

Iveson said Edmonton would be reimbursed for the costs of helping Calgary through the Disaster Services Mutual Aid agreement.

A number of users came to the mayor’s defense:

Thanks for helping out our neighbours to the south, Mr Mayor! Do unto others, a friend in need, casting bread on the waves, good karma and so forth. Turning our backs on those who need our help is just not right — Kelly MacFarlane (@KellyMacFarlane) October 2, 2018

It’s the Edmonton way! We extend a helping hand whenever needed. Way to go Edmonton #edmonton — Richard Wong (@Bulavinaka) October 3, 2018

The Edmonton crews were expected to provide assistance in Calgary between 24 and 36 hours, but could have stayed longer if necessary.

“We’re a winter city and we understand the challenges that Calgary’s going through, so when Calgary called today (Tuesday) for support, we were happy to help the best we can,” Janet Tecklenborg, City of Edmonton’s director of infrastructure operations, said.

According to Calgary officials, some parts of the city saw 40 cm of snowfall in a 12-hour period.

The snowfall warning for Calgary was lifted on Wednesday at around 4:21 a.m.

The last time Edmonton responded to Calgary for assistance was in 2013 when the southern neighbour was dealing with flooding.