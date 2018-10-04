Canada
October 4, 2018 12:04 pm

Barrie municipal election 2018: When and where to vote

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

The main entrance to Barrie City Hall.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

There are less than three weeks to go until Barrie residents will choose the next city council. Eligible Barrie voters will elect one mayor, 10 city councillors and school board trustees in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for Oct. 22.

However, voters don’t have to wait until election day to cast their ballots. Several polling stations across the city will be open for advanced voting in the weeks leading up to election day, giving residents plenty of time to vote.

For more information on when, where and how to vote in the upcoming municipal election, continue reading.

Who can vote

To be eligible to vote in the 2018 municipal election in Barrie you must be:

  • A Barrie resident or the owner or tenant of land in the city, or their spouse
  • 18 years of age on or before Oct. 22
  • A Canadian citizen
  • Not otherwise prohibited by law from voting
  • On the voter’s List

    • Story continues below

Voters’ list

To vote in the upcoming election you must be on the voters’ list. To ensure you are on the list prior to election day, you can check online or call 705-728-8683.

Residents who were on the list as of Sept. 7, should have received a voter notification card in the mail in September. While you do not need a card to vote, city officials say bringing your voter notification card to the poll helps to streamline the voting process.

If you did not receive a card, you can contact Legislative and Court Services to have one printed.

If you are not on the list, or you need to make changes to information on the list, you can fill out an amendment form. City officials say additions and changes to the voters’ list will be permitted until Oct. 22.

Opening voting day

For those looking to cast their ballot early, the voting period officially opens on Saturday. Residents on the voters’ list can head to Barrie City Hall between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to vote.

However, the city is reminding residents that the only polling location that will be open on Oct. 6 is Barrie City Hall. Traditional advance voting will take place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20 at various locations across the city.

Where to vote

According to the city, residents can vote at any polling station, meaning you do not have to vote at a location in your ward.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any of the listed permanent voting locations during advance polling or on election day.

  • Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Drive
  • Bayfield Mall, 320 Bayfield Street
  • City Hall, 70 Collier Street
  • Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 101 Ardagh Road
  • Dorian Parker Centre, 227 Sunnidale Road
  • East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone Street East
  • Ferris Lane Community Church of the Nazarene, 49 Ferris Lane
  • First Baptist Church, 550 Grove Street East
  • Hi Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne Street North
  • Holly Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Avenue
  • Hyde Park Public School, 72 The Queensway
  • Lampman Lane Community Centre, 59 Lampman Lane
  • Life Church Barrie, 211 Marsellus Drive
  • Northwest Barrie United Church, 464 Ferndale Drive North
  • Painswick Library, 48 Dean Avenue
  • Parkview Centre for Seniors, 189 Blake Street
  • Southshore Community Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive
  • St. Catherine of Siena School, 111 Summerset Drive
  • Surface Water Treatment Plant, 20 Royal Parkside Drive
  • Tollendale Village, 274 Hurst Drive

During advanced voting, from Thursday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 19, the polling stations will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 20, the voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On election day, Monday, Oct. 22, the polling stations will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. sharp.

READ MORE: 41 candidates seek council seats in upcoming Barrie municipal election

Other ways to vote early

Voting bus

This year, between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, a fully accessible voting bus will be visiting various locations throughout the city​. To find out when the bus will be making a stop at a location near you, check the online schedule.

Apartment and condo voting

As per the Municipal Elections Act, any multi-unit residence with more than 75 units and a common room can be an alternate voting location. Those wishing to cast their ballot at one of the alternative polling stations can do so between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

A full list of apartment and condo alternative polling stations and a schedule can be found online.

Long-term care and retirement residences

Similarly, those looking to cast their ballot at one of the alternative polling stations located at a long-term care or retirement residence can do so in advance of the election between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

A full list of long-term care and retirement residence alternative polling stations and a schedule can be found online.

What to bring

In order to cast a ballot in the 2018 municipal election, you must have a piece of identification with your name and signature. Options include an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario health card with a photo and address or an Ontario photo card.

A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found online.

Residents are also encouraged to bring their voter notification cards to help streamline the process, however, valid identification is still required.

Who’s running

A full certified list of candidates running in the Barrie municipal election can be found on the city’s website.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Barrie
Barrie City Council
Barrie election
Barrie mayor
Barrie municipal election
Municipal election Barrie
ontario municipal election 2018
when to vote
Where to vote
Where to vote Barrie

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News