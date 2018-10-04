Barrie municipal election 2018: When and where to vote

There are less than three weeks to go until Barrie residents will choose the next city council. Eligible Barrie voters will elect one mayor, 10 city councillors and school board trustees in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for Oct. 22.

However, voters don’t have to wait until election day to cast their ballots. Several polling stations across the city will be open for advanced voting in the weeks leading up to election day, giving residents plenty of time to vote.

For more information on when, where and how to vote in the upcoming municipal election, continue reading.

Who can vote

To be eligible to vote in the 2018 municipal election in Barrie you must be:

A Barrie resident or the owner or tenant of land in the city, or their spouse

18 years of age on or before Oct. 22

A Canadian citizen

Not otherwise prohibited by law from voting

On the voter’s List

Voters’ list

To vote in the upcoming election you must be on the voters’ list. To ensure you are on the list prior to election day, you can check online or call 705-728-8683.

Residents who were on the list as of Sept. 7, should have received a voter notification card in the mail in September. While you do not need a card to vote, city officials say bringing your voter notification card to the poll helps to streamline the voting process.

If you did not receive a card, you can contact Legislative and Court Services to have one printed.

If you are not on the list, or you need to make changes to information on the list, you can fill out an amendment form. City officials say additions and changes to the voters’ list will be permitted until Oct. 22.

Opening voting day

For those looking to cast their ballot early, the voting period officially opens on Saturday. Residents on the voters’ list can head to Barrie City Hall between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to vote.

However, the city is reminding residents that the only polling location that will be open on Oct. 6 is Barrie City Hall. Traditional advance voting will take place from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20 at various locations across the city.

Where to vote

According to the city, residents can vote at any polling station, meaning you do not have to vote at a location in your ward.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot at any of the listed permanent voting locations during advance polling or on election day.

Allandale Recreation Centre, 190 Bayview Drive

Bayfield Mall, 320 Bayfield Street

City Hall, 70 Collier Street

Covenant Christian Reformed Church, 101 Ardagh Road

Dorian Parker Centre, 227 Sunnidale Road

East Bayfield Community Centre, 80 Livingstone Street East

Ferris Lane Community Church of the Nazarene, 49 Ferris Lane

First Baptist Church, 550 Grove Street East

Hi Way Pentecostal Church, 50 Anne Street North

Holly Community Centre, 171 Mapleton Avenue

Hyde Park Public School, 72 The Queensway

Lampman Lane Community Centre, 59 Lampman Lane

Life Church Barrie, 211 Marsellus Drive

Northwest Barrie United Church, 464 Ferndale Drive North

Painswick Library, 48 Dean Avenue

Parkview Centre for Seniors, 189 Blake Street

Southshore Community Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive

St. Catherine of Siena School, 111 Summerset Drive

Surface Water Treatment Plant, 20 Royal Parkside Drive

Tollendale Village, 274 Hurst Drive

During advanced voting, from Thursday, Oct. 18 to Friday, Oct. 19, the polling stations will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 20, the voting locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On election day, Monday, Oct. 22, the polling stations will open at 10 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. sharp.

Other ways to vote early

Voting bus

This year, between Oct. 12 and Oct. 17, a fully accessible voting bus will be visiting various locations throughout the city​. To find out when the bus will be making a stop at a location near you, check the online schedule.

Apartment and condo voting

As per the Municipal Elections Act, any multi-unit residence with more than 75 units and a common room can be an alternate voting location. Those wishing to cast their ballot at one of the alternative polling stations can do so between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11.

A full list of apartment and condo alternative polling stations and a schedule can be found online.

Long-term care and retirement residences

Similarly, those looking to cast their ballot at one of the alternative polling stations located at a long-term care or retirement residence can do so in advance of the election between Oct. 9 and Oct. 12.

A full list of long-term care and retirement residence alternative polling stations and a schedule can be found online.

What to bring

In order to cast a ballot in the 2018 municipal election, you must have a piece of identification with your name and signature. Options include an Ontario driver’s licence, Ontario health card with a photo and address or an Ontario photo card.

A full list of acceptable forms of identification can be found online.

Residents are also encouraged to bring their voter notification cards to help streamline the process, however, valid identification is still required.

Who’s running

A full certified list of candidates running in the Barrie municipal election can be found on the city’s website.