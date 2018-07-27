41 candidates seek council seats in upcoming Barrie municipal election

With the deadline to file nomination papers come and gone, it is now official — there are 41 Barrie residents vying for 11 spots on Barrie’s city council ahead of the upcoming municipal election in October.

However, only two of the 41 are seeking the top spot as mayor. Barrie’s current mayor, Jeff Lehman, is facing a one-on-one race against Ram Faerber, who recently ran as an independent in the provincial election, falling short of Doug Downey for the Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte seat. Lehman is seeking a third term as mayor.

Earlier in the week, four council seats and the mayoral position remained uncontested. However, with 14 candidates filing papers since Monday, by Friday’s 2 p.m. deadline, only one ward was uncontested.

According to a non-certified list last updated after the deadline at 2:59 p.m. on July 27, in Ward 9, current Coun. Sergio Morales won by acclamation.

All but two councillors submitted papers to keep their post. Neither Coun. Bonnie Ainsworth in Ward 1, or Coun. Arif Khan in Ward 8 is seeking re-election.

Now with a race in every ward — excluding Ward 9 — eight of 10 current city councillors will be seeking re-election when Barrie residents head to the polls on Oct. 22.

A full list of the registered candidates can be found on the city’s website.