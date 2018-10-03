Ottawa police officer charged with sexual assault granted bail with conditions

A suspended Ottawa police officer accused of 32 criminal offences, including sexual assault and forcible confinement, will be released from prison on Thursday with strict bail conditions.

Const. Eric Post, 47, was arrested two weeks ago. He appeared in court in Ottawa on Wednesday for his bail hearing wearing a grey, hooded sweater with an orange shirt underneath.

READ MORE: 11 new charges against Ottawa police officer accused of sex assault, uttering threats

The proceedings and the judge’s deliberation took up most of the day. A publication ban in this case prevents media from reporting on evidence presented during the proceedings and the reasons provided by the judge.

Post has been charged with assault, sexual assault, criminal harassment, intimidation, uttering threats, pointing a firearm and breach of trust by an official in connection with complaints reported to police by seven different women.

Under his bail conditions, Post must wear an electronic ankle bracelet that tracks his movements and remain essentially under house arrest, residing full-time at his home in Ottawa with his mother, who will serve as his surety.

With the exception of medical emergencies, he can only leave his house in the company of his mother for very select reasons, including medical appointments, meetings with his lawyers, court appearances and his children’s school and extracurricular activities. In addition, he cannot be around women who aren’t family members unless he is with his surety.

Post will have to report daily to the Ottawa police station on Huntmar Drive and surrender any police firearms, ammunition, equipment and uniforms to the force. He cannot possess any weapons.

His internet use has been restricted and he can only use his mother’s cellphone under her supervision. The monthly bills for that phone have to be submitted to the Ottawa police.

READ MORE: Ottawa police officer facing charges of sexual assault, forcible confinement

Post’s bail conditions also prohibit him from contacting any of the alleged victims. He is also not allowed to be within 500 metres of the complainants’ residences, workplaces or any other place he thinks they might frequent.

Another ban prohibits the publication of the seven complainants’ names and any information that may identify them.

Post will have to pay $50,000 if he breaks his bail conditions. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 18.

Police first laid 21 charges against the suspended constable on Sept. 19 and an additional 11 charges last Thursday.

Police say Post has been suspended from duty since June 13. He has been held at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre since his arrest.

None of the charges against him has been tested in court.