Ottawa police officer arrested, faces sexual assault charges

Ottawa police announced Wednesday that a member of their service has been charged with sexual assault against four alleged victims.

Police say Const. Eric Post, 47, was arrested Wednesday morning and has been charged with 21 criminal offences as the result of an investigation conducted by the sexual assault and child abuse section.

Police say the charges are related to four separate alleged victims and Post will appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Ottawa police, Post was suspended from duty with the OPS on June 13 after allegations came forth and will remain under suspension.

Ottawa police say they informed the Special Investigations Unit of the allegations as per the Police Services Act. The SIU then requested that Ottawa police investigate the incidents in question.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are encouraging them to come forward.

“These allegations and charges are very serious,” said Chief Charles Bordeleau in a release. “They run counter to our values and I recognize this information will be disturbing to hear for our community and the members of our service. We must now allow the court process to proceed. I want to thank the investigators who have worked on this file for their professionalism.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the investigation is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service tip line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or via email at mcm@ottawapolice.ca