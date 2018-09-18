Ottawa woman wanted for 1st-degree murder in south-end hotel homicide

Local police have identified both the man found dead in a hotel room on Walkley Road in Ottawa’s south end on Saturday night and the person wanted in connection with his death.

Ottawa police on Tuesday identified Mohamad Mana, 30, as the victim in what they have now declared a homicide. Crystal Bastien, a 32-year-old Ottawa woman, is accused of first-degree murder in connection with Mana’s death and is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest, police confirmed.

Bastien, however, is still believed to be in the Ottawa area, Ottawa Police Service spokesperson Const. Amy Gagnon said.

In a news release, investigators described Bastien as five-feet-two-inches tall and 135 pounds.

“She is considered to be violent,” they said. “If you see her, please do not approach her, contact 911.”

Gagnon said no further details about the case, including information about how the victim and the suspect may have known each other, are available at this time.

Ottawa police said Bastien is the only person of interest right now and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers were called to the Residence Inn by Marriott on Walkley Road at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday. Police found Mana dead in one of the hotel rooms.

A separate investigation is ongoing into how internal documents containing personal and confidential information in this homicide investigation were accidentally released in an email.

Documents containing names, phone numbers and statements from witnesses and details of the case were included in an email on Sunday morning to approximately 200 addresses, including members of the media.

Police ask anyone with information regarding their investigation into Saturday night’s homicide to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5493 or the major crimes tip line at ext. 5477.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa police app.

With files from The Canadian Press