Crime
October 2, 2018 10:38 am

‘Bad Luck Bandit’ smacks himself in the head with brick during burglary

By The Associated Press

Detectives in Prince George's County, Maryland posted a video in search of a burglar who ended up hitting himself with a large object while trying to rob a business last month.

SUITLAND, Maryland — Maryland police are searching for a man they’ve dubbed the “Bad Luck Bandit” who was hit in the head by a brick he threw at a store window.

The Prince George’s County Police Department said Monday a man was caught on surveillance footage breaking into a restaurant last month with a brick. Police say the man shattered the store’s front window, walked in and then tried to use the same brick to break what turned out to be bulletproof glass.

Police say the man repeatedly tried to break the window protecting the front counter, and the brick bounced back on the third try.

They say brick apparently hit the man in the head. He fell down and lay there for a few minutes before leaving the scene.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

