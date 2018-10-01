View full results
Crime
October 1, 2018 5:09 pm

Longtime Calgary police officer charged in off-duty domestic incident

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

The Calgary Police Service said Monday one of its officers has been relieved from duty after he was arrested by RCMP on the weekend following an “alleged domestic incident.”

The 22-year law enforcement veteran was arrested in a neighbouring municipality on Saturday, police said.

He faces one count of assault, according to CPS, and his status will be reviewed over the next 30 days. During that time, the officer has been relieved of his duties with pay.

“As is the case anytime charges are laid against a member of the public, the officer is afforded the right to a fair trial and is being offered the appropriate supports from the service throughout the court process,” the CPS said in a news release.

