Longtime Calgary police officer charged with impaired driving

A Calgary police officer has been charged with impaired driving after being stopped by an officer from a neighbouring detachment, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said in a release Wednesday.

The officer, who was off-duty at the time, was pulled over by an Airdrie RCMP officer at about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Staff Sgt. Rob Harbidge, a 37-year-old veteran of the police force, was subsequently charged with impaired driving.

Harbidge has been relieved from duty, CPS said, which will be reviewed within the next 30 days.