Calgary officer charged with impaired driving after leaving international police conference event

Global News has learned a Calgary police officer has been charged with impaired driving shortly after leaving an event connected with a women’s police conference hosted in the city this week.

Sources told Global News Const. Amanda Hill was arrested for impaired driving after going through a checkstop Wednesday night in southwest Calgary.

She had previously been at an event outside the city limits connected with the 2018 International Association of Women Police (IAWP) Conference.

According to the conference’s website, the IAWP was hosting its gala evening at the Girletz Rodeo Ranch.

Global News has learned shuttle buses were provided to attendees to travel to and from hotels in Calgary.

IAWP organizers did not respond to a Global News request for comment.