Crime
October 1, 2018 4:05 pm

Police investigating after break-in at Midland business

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are investigating after Hair Metrix in Midland was broken into over night.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after a business in Midland was broken into overnight.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Monday just before 2 a.m., officers received a report that Hair Metrix on King Street had been broken into.

Police say the front door had been smashed in with a large rock and the suspects had entered the shop and removed the cash box.

READ MORE: ‘I just want her back’: Midland mother devastated after urn containing baby’s ashes allegedly stolen

Officers say the cash box was later recovered, however, it was empty.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Break And Enter
Break In
Hair Metrix
King Street
Midland
Midland Break-in
Midland crime
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Southern Geogian Bay OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News