Police investigating after break-in at Midland business

Police are investigating after a business in Midland was broken into overnight.

According to Southern Georgian Bay OPP, on Monday just before 2 a.m., officers received a report that Hair Metrix on King Street had been broken into.

Police say the front door had been smashed in with a large rock and the suspects had entered the shop and removed the cash box.

Officers say the cash box was later recovered, however, it was empty.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).