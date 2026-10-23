Precedent-setting human trafficking sentence handed down in Saskatchewan

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A case Saskatchewan Crown prosecutors are calling precedent-setting for human trafficking convictions in the province has concluded with a judge’s sentencing decision.

Judge Miguel Martinez handed down prison sentences of four years for Sohel Hadiar for human trafficking offences and 14 years for Muhammad Musam on charges of human trafficking and sexual assault.

Senior Crown prosecutor Leslie Dunning said this case will be used to inform future human trafficking cases in Saskatchewan.

“We didn’t cite any Saskatchewan human trafficking cases, all of what we cited mainly came out of Ontario. So this is one of the precedent-setting cases for human trafficking in the province,” said Dunning.

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The judge found the Bengali men, Hadiar and Musam, took advantage of a Bengali woman’s vulnerability. She is referred to as S.K. to protect her identity.

Court heard the men withheld S.K.’s citizenship documentation and threatened to break her work permit in an effort to exploit her. The judge determined the men forced the victim to work up to 12 hours a day, six days a week with very little pay.

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The two moved S.K. between the Saskatchewan communities of Gull Lake, Elrose and Tisdale for jobs at their restaurants.

Both men will have to pay restitution to S.K. of more than $17,000.

The courtroom also heard the victim impact statement from the woman, in which she said the abuse ruined her life.

S.K. wrote about feeling stuck in her life and feeling scared of being trafficked again if she tried to improve her situation.

“I don’t think much about my future anymore and focus on keeping my head down,” said S.K.

“How could they do this to a Bengali sister for just a little money?”

S.K. also said her family in Bangladesh know about the abuse and are facing intense public scrutiny.

She said her mother sometimes asks her why she had to try to come to Canada. S.K. said she asks herself the same question.