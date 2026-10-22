Adam Mann found guilty in murder of Tori Dunn in her Surrey home

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It took a B.C. Supreme Court jury just under two hours to find Adam Mann guilty of the second-degree murder of Tori Dunn, who was fatally stabbed during a Surrey home invasion two years ago.

Crown prosecutors said the evidence tied Mann to Dunn’s death and proved he was guilty of second-degree murder.

Dunn, 30, was stabbed four times, including an 18 centimetre-deep wound to her abdomen, which killed her, and two defensive wounds to her hands.

The Crown said a bloody knife found on a neighbour’s property had Dunn’s DNA on the blade and Mann’s DNA on the handle.

Surveillance video also showed Mann “right by” Dunn’s home at 9:37 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

“It wasn’t me,” Mann, 42, said Monday while testifying in his own defence.

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Mann testified he was poor, homeless and living on the streets in June 2024. He recalled stealing and using welfare cheques to pay for drugs and alcohol, which he used every day.

On June 16, Mann told the court he was riding the bus to meet a friend at Scott Road Station in Surrey, when he ended up “getting into a fight with some random guy” on board.

Mann thought the guy took his bag and said he threw a couple of punches at him before getting off the bus, because he was afraid somebody was going to call the cops on him.

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After using crack cocaine immediately after exiting the bus, Mann said he walked around in a neighbourhood where he’d never been before “looking for a place to hide and another bus stop.”

Out of the corner of his eye, Mann testified he saw a knife and cell phone by the side of the road and picked them up briefly, before he heard sirens.

“The knife looked like it had blood on it, so I tossed it,” Mann said on the stand Monday.

He told the court he also tossed the grey hoodie and toque he’d been wearing, along with the phone – thinking it might be stolen – before he was arrested.

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1:56 Jury charged in trial of man accused of killing Tori Dunn

Court has heard Dunn’s cell phone was missing from her home and later found in a greenspace near where Mann was arrested.

The Crown urged the jury to reject Mann’s testimony, calling it “vague, improbable and… inconsistent.”

“His evidence wasn’t believable,” prosecutor Tim Livingston said.

“Key aspects defied logic and common sense.”

Defence counsel argued that there were significant gaps in the Crown’s case.

Dunn’s boyfriend’s father spoke outside court on Wednesday after the verdict was announced.

“It’s been a long road,” John Wace said.

“We’re pleased, very pleased with a second-degree murder charge being guilty.”

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Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. The court must now determine how much time Mann should serve before he will be eligible to apply for parole, with the range between 10 and 25 years.

“She was murdered on Father’s Day, so Aaron (Tori’s dad) will never be able to celebrate a Father’s Day like before,” Wace added.

“Neither will I. So there’s a lot of people hurt by this. We’ll never get Tori back, but we have each other.”