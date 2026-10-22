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Crime

Video captures woman allegedly assaulting driving instructor in Langley

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted October 22, 2026 10:56 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Langley driving instructor assault'
Langley driving instructor assault
Langley RCMP are investigating a disturbing report of an alleged assault of a driving instructor. It happened in an empty parking lot Wednesday morning and video of the incident is gaining traction online. Taya Fast reports.
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A confrontation in a Langley parking lot was caught on camera.

Video circulating online appears to show a woman assaulting a driving instructor while saying, “Go back to your country.”

Langley RCMP confirmed to Global News that they are investigating the incident.

“What we know so far is that an assault that occurred was a dispute inside the parking lot between two individuals,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak with Langley RCMP, said.

“One of them being a driving instructor, and the driving instructor was assaulted.”

Police said officers were called to the 4800 block of 207 Street around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

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The alleged assault happened in a church parking lot, which was empty at the time.

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Police are not commenting on what may have led to the incident, but officers say they arrested a woman on scene for the alleged assault.

She has since been released and is expected to appear in court.

“This individual has not been charged, so you know there’s privacy concerns if I do share more details, so I won’t be able to get into details at this point,” Sahak said.

The driving school involved issued a statement, saying they are deeply concerned about what happened.

“We strongly condemn the racism and aggressive behaviour depicted in the video,” the statement read.

“The safety and well-being of our team members and customers remain the priority. Out of respect for the privacy of those involved and the ongoing police process, we are unable to comment further on the specific circumstances.”

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RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to speak with investigators.

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