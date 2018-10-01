Government officials set to make LNG Canada project official on Tuesday

The LNG Canada deal is expected to be made official on Tuesday with provincial officials, federal officials and industry officials set to hold an event in Vancouver, according to sources.

LNG Canada, made up of investments from Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, PetroChina and Korea Gas, is set to announce the final investment decision on the $40-billion project before the event on Tuesday. The LNG megaproject, based in Kitimat, would be the fastest route to Asia for gas from North America.

READ MORE: Shell’s $40B LNG Canada project to be announced as early as Monday: report

PetroChina and Korea Gas announced approvals of their share of the investment on Friday. The investment will be the largest private investment in Canadian history.

“We are looking at $23 billion in revenue for B.C. We are looking at 10,000 jobs throughout the north,” said B.C. Energy Minister Michelle Mungall. “It would be a huge economic opportunity for B.C.”

“When LNG first started coming on to the scene, jurisdictions all around the world were looking to get into LNG. Under the BC Liberals, it just didn’t happen. They didn’t yield any results. We came in and we saw we needed to have a new framework.”

In March, the B.C. government announced it was redoing the fiscal framework for the liquefied natural gas industry in an attempt to secure a final investment decision from LNG Canada. The province still needs to pass legislation that would provide a PST exemption on construction costs of an LNG facility.

READ MORE: B.C. government promises rebates to carbon tax and PST for LNG industry

The government is projecting that would be a $6-billion rebate for LNG Canada, compared to the framework designed by the previous provincial government.

The province has committed to making the LNG facility the “cleanest LNG facility” in the world.

“Any time someone wants to make a massive investment in British Columbia, it’s important, it’s good for B.C.,” said Environment Minister George Heyman. “We also have to ensure the benefits to British Columbians and that our climate targets are met.”

WATCH HERE: Reports indicate that the Kitimat LNG project is getting the green light

B.C. Green Leader Andrew Weaver is concerned that the B.C. government would not be able to hit the target of a 40 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 if the LNG facility goes forward. One of the key parts of the power sharing agreement between the Greens and the NDP was a commitment to “implement a climate action strategy to meet our targets.”

WATCH HERE: B.C. premier reveals new ‘bombshell’ LNG plan

Weaver met with Heyman on Monday morning to discuss the climate action plan and how it can still work with an LNG project.

“Still a lot of work to do but there is a lot of time to do that work,” said Weaver. “I have said all along it is very challenging to do this. The BC NDP campaigned on 40 per cent reduction emissions by 2030 that is not legislation. They have claimed they can add a two-train LNG facility, that is about 3.4 megatonnes and emissions and get 40 per cent — the challenge is theirs to show British Columbians they can do that. It’s tough.”

LNG Canada will be able to get LNG on cargo ship from Kitimat to Tokyo in about eight days compared to 20 days from facilities in the southern United States.

READ MORE: LNG Canada committing to start construction on B.C. project this year

British Columbia has been close to landing a major LNG facility before. Petronas pulled the plug on the Pacific NorthWest LNG project in 2017 after the company and its partners conducted a “careful and total review” of the project “amid changes in the market conditions.”

“We are disappointed that the extremely challenging environment brought about by the prolonged depressed prices and shifts in the energy industry have led us to this decision,” said Anuar Taib, chairman of the PNW LNG Board at the time.

Due to low global oil prices and an increasing supply of natural gas depressing international prices for LNG, it made the economics of the project less certain than they were when it was first announced in 2013.

READ MORE: $36-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project dead

The $36-billion PNW LNG project, which included a pipeline and terminal proposed for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, received conditional approval from the federal government in September 2016. Ottawa said an estimated 4,500 jobs would be created during the construction phase of the project, and 630 workers would be needed to operate the facility.

READ MORE: Five things to know about the proposed Pacific NorthWest LNG project in B.C.

The LNG Canada project is expected to be heavily built by British Columbian workers, with local workers jumping to the front of the line. At peak construction, the facility will employ 6,000 people.

“It has been always under the previous administration, and certainty under this administration, the jobs will be prioritized under local hires first,” said Tom Sigurdson, executive director of the B.C. Building Trade.

“Followed by British Columbians, followed by the rest of Canada before we even look at the use of temporary foreign workers. When we look at what the local workforce can supply, you know the skill set that will be available — anybody who wants a job within 100 kilometres of the project if they have the skill set will be employed on that project.”