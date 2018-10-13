Ontario municipal election 2018: Cavan Monaghan Township
It’s a repeat of the 2014 municipal election as Scott McFadden and Jim Chaplin are again seeking the mayor’s seat in Cavan Monaghan Township.
McFadden is seeking his second term as mayor and third-consecutive spot on township council. He was first elected as deputy mayor in 2010. He defeated Chaplin by 1,200 votes in 2014.
Chaplin served as a councillor for two terms. He is a former pizza restaurant owner and has worked as a freelance DJ for 50 years.
Both candidates say taxation has been the top issue they’ve heard during their campaigning.
Candidates:
Mayor
Jim Chaplin
Scott McFadden (incumbent)
Deputy Mayor
Matthew Graham
Neal Cathcart
Cavan Ward
John Fallis (current deputy mayor)
Cathy Moore
Millbrook Ward
Ryan Huntley (acclaimed, current councillor)
North Monaghan Ward
Tim Belch (acclaimed)
The township
The Township of Cavan Monaghan is just 20 kilometres south of Peterborough in Central Ontario. It consists of a number of rural hamlets including Cavan, Tapley, Millbrook, Springville Cedar Valley, Fraserville, Ida, Mount Pleasant and South Monaghan. While the township has ample prime agricultural land, the area in recent years has been an attraction for film companies. Downtown Millbrook has been the scene for a number of movies and TV shows. The township is also growing with a number of new subdivisions and further expected growth once the Highway 407 extension is completed. Cavan Monaghan is one of the townships that make up Peterborough County and is policed by the Peterborough Police Service.
Population (2016)
8,601
Median total income of two-parent families with children (2015)/Ont. median
$123,758/$75,369
Crime severity index (2016) – municipal/Ont.
53.44*/55.40 *Township is included with the City of Peterborough’s statistics
Violent crime severity index (2017) – municipal/Ont.
69.28*/68.69 *Township is included with the City of Peterborough’s statistics
Political representation
Federal
Maryam Monsef (Liberal) – Peterborough-Kawartha
Provincial
Dave Smith (Progressive Conservative) – Peterborough-Kawartha
