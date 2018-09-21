Two-way race for mayor’s seat in Township of Cavan Monaghan

Two names that were on the 2014 ballot for mayor of Cavan Monaghan are back for another go in this year’s municipal election.

They are incumbent Scott McFadden and Jim Chaplin, a former two-term township councillor.

If McFadden gets re-elected, it will be his third consecutive term on council and second as mayor.

“The past four years as the mayor has been a rather fun and exceptional experience,” said McFadden. “I’ve been very humbled by the opportunity to lead our community as we progress through all of the changes that are going on in Millbrook and the Township of Cavan Monaghan.”

McFadden was first elected as deputy mayor in 2010. He has served two terms as a township representative on Peterborough County Council. McFadden owned a technology company that developed websites for realtors across Canada. In June, McFadden and his shareholders sold the business.

Chaplin, a retired GM worker, has been a local business owner. He owned Donnas Pizza from 1988 to 2002. He also worked as a freelance DJ for 50 years.

Chaplin picked up nearly 1,100 votes in 2014. That was good enough to finish second out of three candidates, with McFadden winning by more than 1,200 votes over Chaplin.

“Quite frankly, I probably wasn’t as focused as I should’ve been,” said Chaplin. “My wife just had a kidney transplant. She passed away in June. I had other things on my mind then. I’m looking for something to occupy myself. That’s certainly one reason to run.”

Both McFadden and Chaplin say the No. 1 issue they hear at the door is taxation.

“We’ve reviewed every possible nook and cranny where we can find extra dollars for savings, and we’ve lowered our operation expenses the last eight years,” said McFadden.

“My taxes have gone up 106 per cent the last eight years since the current mayor has been on council — that’s just not sustainable,” said Chaplin.

Another issue is the cost of municipal water delivery, specifically in the village of Millbrook, which is doubling in population thanks to a new subdivision.

“Water rates are ridiculous. People are paying for a residence of two people, just over $300 every two months,” added Chaplin. “Norwood is a similar-sized community, and there’s a new subdivision going in there like here and their water rates are way lower.”

“It’s an issue with regards to the province and how they calculate the means of not only the cost of the use of the water in the wastewater systems, but also the requirements of the asset replacement of those assets,” added McFadden. “As a result, it’s not working out for Millbrook. It’s is too much and too expensive.”

Previous councils of Cavan Monaghan Township have taken issue with annexation by the City of Peterborough.

“I would like to see us work with the City of Peterborough to create jobs. I don’t see why we can’t do cross-border servicing,” said Chaplin.

“We need to have a working relationship with the city. We need to work together for the betterment of the region. There doesn’t need to be any further talks about annexation at this point,” said McFadden.

Residents can vote online or by phone starting on Oct. 9.