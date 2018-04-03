Millbrook Community Centre project is $2.4 million overbudget

It will cost the Township of Cavan-Monaghan an additional $2.4 million to build a new community centre in Millbrook.

Originally, the project was expected to cost more than $13 million, but now the price tag is $15.7 million.

“Literally the prices had gone up over the last six months, when the consultants compared it to other construction projects. Other tenders that came in that week were also over,” said Scott McFadden, mayor of Cavan-Monaghan Township.

READ MORE: Cavan Monaghan Township to foot majority of bill for new community centre

On Tuesday, council was faced with several options to try to cut the cost down.

That included shifting from a full community centre to just an arena, forgoing the arena for a turf field or delaying the project entirely to raise more money.



Story continues below Council options on new Cavan-Monaghan Comm Ctr: 1. Scale down facility (save $2M)

2. Switch arena for turf field (save $600K)

3. Minor reductions to project (save $250K)

4. Delay to raise money (save $0)

5. Proceed as is (cost $2.4M more) — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 3, 2018

Council was warned by staff that most of the options involved cutting corners and that the township would save capital up-front, but end up further behind in operation costs in the long run.

Council voted 4-1 in favour of moving ahead as planned.

“No one was happy with the funding that was already $2.4 million over what we had set aside. Given the situation, and the fact we don’t want to go back to tender, the prices will just go up and your choice of contractor won’t be available,” added McFadden.

McFadden says the township will pay the overage through development fees and Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation funds from the nearby Shorelines Casino in Fraserville as well as a fundraising campaign.

READ MORE: Township questions potential cost overun for Millbrook dam repairs

Millbrook Minor Hockey approached council and made a plea that a new arena was vital to the future of their program.

The organization pledged $250,000 over five years to the project.

“The slogan on the township website says, ‘Have it all right here.’ Our children deserve to have it all right here and the opportunity to play local hockey,” said Roland Greber, president of Millbrook Minor Hockey.

The new facility will feature a single pad NHL-sized rink, spectator seating, six team change-rooms, a banquet hall as well as concessions.

Construction is expected to start, in the field adjacent to the township office on County Road 10, in the next few weeks.

The facility is targeted for completion in summer of 2019.