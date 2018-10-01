Teens arrested after three robberies, including one with a knife

Four teens are facing a series of charges following three robberies in downtown Winnipeg Sunday afternoon.

The first victim, a 35-year-old woman, was punched several times when a group of youths tried to steal her jacket and belongings in the Furby Street and Ellice Avenue area, said Winnipeg police. When a bystander intervened, the suspects ran away.

The second woman, 19, was attacked by a group of youths on Balmoral Street, including one teen armed with a knife. The victim was hurt in the attack and later treated in hospital. The suspects stole her cell phone and wallet.

The third attack happened when a woman was walking near Edmonton Street and Portage Avenue. They tried to steal her purse and kicked her while she was on the ground, but again ran away when a bystander intervened.

The third victim saw the suspects get on a bus and called police, who caught up with the suspects near Waterfront Drive and recovered the stolen cell phone as well as the knife used in the robberies.

Four teens, who have been detained at the Manitoba Youth Centre, are each facing weapon possession charges and three counts of robbery. All three incidents took place within a short window of time from 3:20 and 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

The police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate these incidents. If you have any information, call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

