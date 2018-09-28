Winnipeg woman robbed by hammer-wielding suspect in Tuxedo neighbourhood

Police are looking for a man armed who committed a robbery armed with a hammer Thursday night.

A 36-year-old woman was walking in the area of Edgeland Boulevard and Carmarthen Boulevard in Tuxedo when she was confronted by the man, who stole the victim’s bags and identification.

The suspect is described as about 20 years old with dark hair and a thin moustache.

The victim wasn’t hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

