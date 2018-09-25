Gun-toting thieves try to rob woman of backpack in south Osborne
The Winnipeg police Major Crimes Unit is investigating an assault that took place Monday morning in the Maplewood Avenue and Osborne Street area.
Police said the victim was walking on Osborne when she was knocked to the ground by two men who tried to take her backpack at gunpoint. When a man walking in the area approached, the suspects pointed a gun at him and then ran away.
The victim had minor injuries.
If you have any information about this investigation, call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
