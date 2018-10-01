Entertainment
October 1, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk marry in star-studded ceremony

By SHAKIEL MAHJOURI ETCanada.com

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s wedding on Saturday was a star-studded affair.

The private Hamptons ceremony included an A-List guest list with Paltrow’s Iron Man co-star Robert Downey Jr., comedian Jerry Seinfeld, filmmaker Steven Spielberg, and Cameron Diaz.

Paltrow, 46, and Falchuk, 47, announced their engagement on the cover of Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue back in January.

The actress met Falchuk, co-creator of Glee, on the set of the show during a guest appearance back in 2010.

Paltrow and the “man I was meant to be with,” as she said in the magazine, started dating more than three years ago.

Paltrow has one daughter and one son from a previous marriage with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, 14-year-old Apple and 12-year-old Moses.

Falchuk also has two children from a previous marriage, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

On Sunday, the newlywed Paltrow shared a sweet photo on Instagram.

 

