Orillia OPP warn residents of jewelry scam

Police are warning residents of a jewelry scam circulating in the Orillia area which preys on the good nature of people.

According to Orillia OPP, the scammer will approach a victim pretending their car has broken down, they have run out of gas or have been inconvenienced in some way.

The perpetrator will then say they have jewelry to offer in exchange for cash.

Police say the scammers are often very convincing and will have women, children or pets present to put pressure on the victim to act.

READ MORE: Man charged with driving double the speed limit on Hwy. 26

According to police, the jewelry is offered at a very low price to get the scammer out of trouble, however, when the victim tries to re-sell the items later, they turn out to be worthless costume jewelry.

Officers say if someone approaches you and offers jewelry in exchange for cash, the best option is to say no and to call police.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).