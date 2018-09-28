Man charged with driving double the speed limit on Hwy. 26

A man from Etobicoke is facing charges after police say he was caught driving double the speed limit on Highway 26.

According to Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP, on Thursday morning, officers were patrolling Highway 26 when they saw a vehicle driving quickly.

Police say the officer’s radar recorded the vehicle driving 184 km/h in a 90 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the officer determined the driver had allegedly consumed alcohol. According to police, a roadside test was conducted and resulted in a “warn” reading.

Police say 21-year-old Brahamleen Singh Ishar from Etobicoke has been charged with racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed and failing to display two plates.

Officers say his license was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

According to police, he is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on Nov. 16.