Read the full text of the new United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement
Canada agreed late Sunday night to a trade deal between the United States and Mexico, which is now a revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The new deal is now called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces NAFTA, the $1.2 trillion open-trade deal that had been about to collapse after nearly a quarter century.
Here are some highlights from the agreement.
Here are some highlights from the agreement.
Intellectual property
Dispute settlement
Canadian tariff schedule
