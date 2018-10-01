Canada
Read the full text of the new United States, Mexico and Canada Agreement

Canada agreed late Sunday night to a trade deal between the United States and Mexico, which is now a revamped version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

The new deal is now called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It replaces NAFTA, the $1.2 trillion open-trade deal that had been about to collapse after nearly a quarter century.

To read the full text of the agreement, click here.

Here are some highlights from the agreement.

Intellectual property

Dispute settlement

Canadian tariff schedule

