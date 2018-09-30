6-year-old Leduc girl helps the homeless one backpack at a time

When Brooklyn Valaire watched a video describing the plight of the homeless one evening last summer, she was immediately inspired to help.

Her mother set up a Facebook page inviting friends and neighbours to help out, and within weeks donations started pouring in.

“I didn’t think much of it,” said Brooklyn’s mom, Crystal Manuel. “She kept saying ‘We need to help them, we need to help them’ and so that’s what we did. We put a call out for help and the response we received from everyone in the community was amazing.”

Brooklyn’s Backpacks for the Homeless was born.

The six-year-old’s idea turned into a collection of 50 backpacks filled with essential items for the winter like scarves, toques and mittens as well as toiletries.

READ MORE: Over $6M raised for Edmonton shelter rebuild; Hope Mission waiting on province

Brooklyn was joined by friends and family as she handed the backpacks out Saturday afternoon outside the Hope Mission.

“I feel happy that I’m helping them,” Brooklyn said. “They don’t have anything.”

“It amazes me that she would think of something like this at such a young age,” Manuel said.

The family plans to collect more donations and fill backpacks once again in time for a spring delivery.

Anyone interested in helping out can contact them through the Facebook page.