Keesmaat commits to tearing down eastern potion of Gardiner Expressway

Toronto mayoral candidate Jennifer Keesmaat says she will have the eastern portion of the Gardiner Expressway torn down if she is elected.

Speaking near Parliament Street and Lake Shore Boulevard on Sunday morning, Keesmaat said she commits to tearing down the Gardiner east of Jarvis Street. The expressway would then be replaced with a grand boulevard, she said.

Incumbent mayoral candidate John Tory has previously committed to repairing the crumbling portions of the Gardiner instead of having it torn down.

“His decision to re-build a portion of the Gardiner East is not only fiscally reckless but represents bad land use, bad design and a bad deal for the people of Toronto,” Keesmaat said.

In July of this year, the city awarded construction company Aecon Group a $248-million contract to replace the structure of the Gardiner Expressway between Jarvis and Cherry streets.

The project plan is to use prefabricated slabs to cut and replace that portion of the Gardiner beginning in the fall of this year, with a full completion date somewhere around December 2020.

Beyond 2020, construction is then scheduled to begin on the Gardiner east of Cherry Street. Council approved a “hybrid” plan for Gardiner East repairs in 2015.

It is a part of the wider multi-billion-dollar F.G. Gardiner Strategic Rehabilitation Plan, which is supposed to repair nearly all damaged portions of the Gardiner by 2025.

Keesmaat said tearing down the Gardiner east of Jarvis instead of repairing it would benefit the waterfront and real estate in the area as well as providing opportunity for economic development. She also claimed that it would save up to $500 million, which would then be invested in transit.

“Traffic will continue to flow well on a ground-level boulevard,” she said. “We have an opportunity to build an amazing mixed-use neighbourhood here to attract a mix of film and technology companies and other commercial uses alongside beautiful, green, waterfront-side housing and retail.”