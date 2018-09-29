Man found on Winnipeg train tracks dies in hospital

A man who was found on the tracks of a Winnipeg railway Friday morning has died, police said on Saturday.

Police were called to a railway north of Wilkes Avenue and west of Shaftesbury Boulevard shortly before 9:30 a.m., where an injured man was spotted by a train engineer.

The man in his 30’s was transported to hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead late Saturday afternoon.

Police say it’s unclear at this time whether or not he was struck by a train or if he was injured another way, as the circumstances are still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing by the traffic division but the incident doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature, police said.