Man dies after truck hit by train in R.M. of St. Francois Xavier: RCMP

One man is dead after his truck was struck by a train on Tuesday morning.

RCMP said a 55-year-old man from High Bluff, Manitoba was driving a tandem gravel truck when it was hit by a CP Rail Train at a crossing on Two Mile Road.

Police said the crash happened around 9:10 a.m. when the truck was driving eastbound and struck by a train heading northeast.

READ MORE: Man in hospital after being hit by train in Winnipeg

Officials said the man was pronounced dead on scene and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The site of the collision is about five kilometers northeast of Poplar Point, in the R.M. of St. Francois Xavier.

RCMP officers, along with an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist are helping CP Police Service in the investigation.