High school football: Rutland off to great start

Rutland isn’t the biggest high school in the Okanagan. However, when it comes to football, it’s head and shoulders above the rest.

The Voodoos are off to an amazing start this high school football season. Heading into Friday action, Rutland was a perfect 3-0 with a stunning set of statistics.

The boys were undefeated down in the coast! 3-0 #rutlandfootball pic.twitter.com/nW3qh6YFVI — rutlandfootball (@rutlandvoodoos) September 24, 2018

Prior to Friday’s match at the Apple Bowl against Eric Hamber Secondary of Vancouver, Rutland had scored 118 points, an average of 39 points a game, while only surrendering 41 points, an average of 13 points a game.

Rutland plays in the Pacific Division and is in first place. Sardis (2-1) of Chilliwack and W.J. Mouat (2-1) of Abbotsford. Eric Hamber w in a five-way tie for third through eighth, with Sullivan Heights (0-3) of Surrey in ninth and last.

In Eastern Conference action, Kelowna (0-1) was in Abbotsford (0-1) and Mount Boucherie (0-1) was hosting Mission (1-0) at the Apple Bowl at 6:30 p.m.

The KSS Owls are off to play Abbotsford today! Go Owls! @BCHSFB @kss_tweets @kssowls — KSS Owls Football (@KSSowlsFootball) September 28, 2018