Lions Gate Bridge reopened after collision causes major delays
A A
Traffic is flowing again over the Lions Gate Bridge Friday evening after a two vehicle collision cause a major backup Friday afternoon.
The traffic backup was due to a collision on the Stanley Park Causeway, between Lost Lagoon Road and Wren Trail.
Despite the route reopening, drivers are being advised to expect heavy volume and some delays.
READ MORE: Lions Gate Bridge reopens in both directions after 4.5 hour closure Friday
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.