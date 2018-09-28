Traffic
September 28, 2018 7:25 pm
Updated: September 28, 2018 8:45 pm

Lions Gate Bridge reopened after collision causes major delays

By Online Journalist  Global News

Traffic was backed up due to a collision on the Stanley Park Causeway Friday afternoon, between Lost Lagoon Road and Wren Trail.

Traffic is flowing again over the Lions Gate Bridge Friday evening after a two vehicle collision cause a major backup Friday afternoon.

The traffic backup was due to a collision on the Stanley Park Causeway, between Lost Lagoon Road and Wren Trail.

Despite the route reopening, drivers are being advised to expect heavy volume and some delays.

