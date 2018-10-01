Education
October 1, 2018 8:01 am

WATCH: Global Edmonton anchors mark Read-In Week with Robert Munsch book

WATCH ABOVE: As a fun way to mark Read-In Week, a few of the anchors at Global Edmonton put together this video for everyone to enjoy from the comfort of their homes. Check it out as they read Robert Munsch's classic story Mud Puddle.

It’s an annual tradition that promotes reading and literacy in Edmonton schools.

During Read-In Week, familiar faces visit classrooms to share their favourite children’s book.

READ MORE: What books do Edmonton librarians recommend for Read-In Week?

In case you didn’t get a visit from a Global News personality during Read-In Week, we’ve put together a fun video for you.

Here is Robert Munsch’s classic story Mud Puddle. Enjoy!

 

 

