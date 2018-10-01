WATCH: Global Edmonton anchors mark Read-In Week with Robert Munsch book
A A
It’s an annual tradition that promotes reading and literacy in Edmonton schools.
During Read-In Week, familiar faces visit classrooms to share their favourite children’s book.
READ MORE: What books do Edmonton librarians recommend for Read-In Week?
In case you didn’t get a visit from a Global News personality during Read-In Week, we’ve put together a fun video for you.
Here is Robert Munsch’s classic story Mud Puddle. Enjoy!
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.