What books do Edmonton librarians recommend for READ IN Week?

The importance of literacy is being emphasized in the city of Edmonton for READ IN Week, which takes place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.

The Edmonton initiative began after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization declared 1990 to be the year of literacy.

People with Edmonton Catholic Schools, Edmonton Public Schools and what is now Norquest created the event to highlight the importance of reading.

In support of the initiative, Global News asked some staff with the Edmonton Public Library to recommend some books. You can look at their suggestions below.

Elementary

Gertie’s Leap to Greatness by Kate Beasley

Ricky Ricotta’s Might Robot vs. the Voodoo Vultures from Venus by Dav Pilkey

Pax by Sara Pennypacker

The Great Art Caper by Victoria Jamieson

Maybe a Fox by Kathi Appelt

Teens

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Carry On by Rainbow Rowell

I Hate Everyone, Except You by Clinton Kelly

Glory O’Brien’s History of the Future by A.S. King

Wires and Nerve by Marissa Meyer

Adults

The Parcel by Anosh Irani

Flavor by Bob Holmes

North of Normal by Cea Sunrise Person

His Whole Life by Elizabeth Hay