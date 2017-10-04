What books do Edmonton librarians recommend for READ IN Week?
The importance of literacy is being emphasized in the city of Edmonton for READ IN Week, which takes place from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.
The Edmonton initiative began after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization declared 1990 to be the year of literacy.
People with Edmonton Catholic Schools, Edmonton Public Schools and what is now Norquest created the event to highlight the importance of reading.
In support of the initiative, Global News asked some staff with the Edmonton Public Library to recommend some books. You can look at their suggestions below.
Elementary
Gertie’s Leap to Greatness by Kate Beasley
Ricky Ricotta’s Might Robot vs. the Voodoo Vultures from Venus by Dav Pilkey
Pax by Sara Pennypacker
The Great Art Caper by Victoria Jamieson
Maybe a Fox by Kathi Appelt
Teens
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Carry On by Rainbow Rowell
I Hate Everyone, Except You by Clinton Kelly
Glory O’Brien’s History of the Future by A.S. King
Wires and Nerve by Marissa Meyer
Adults
The Parcel by Anosh Irani
Flavor by Bob Holmes
North of Normal by Cea Sunrise Person
His Whole Life by Elizabeth Hay
