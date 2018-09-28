Parti Québécois seeks injunction to close website spreading ‘defamatory’ statements

The Parti Québécois is trying to get a judge to shut down a website the party says is using its logo to spread racist messages online.

Ironically, the website includes quotations from PQ Leader Jean-François Lisée, as well as a comment from one of his candidates, Michelle Blanc, who used an offensive term for black people on Twitter.

The website allows visitors to type a message above the PQ’s official logo and slogan, “Seriously,” and to share the final product on social media.

It also gives visitors examples of messages to type into the program as inspiration.

One of those examples is a quotation from an old tweet by Blanc where she used the French-language term for the N-word to describe a man who sounded “African” on the phone.

The party said in a statement it asked a judge to order the site closed as soon as possible because it was using its logo without authorization and is tarnishing the party’s reputation.