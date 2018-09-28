Winnipegger Brad ‘Superman’ Katona to fight at UFC 231 in Toronto
Winnipeg bantamweight Brad ‘Superman’ Katona will take on American Matthew Lopez at UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8.
It marks the first fight for Katona (8-0-0) since earning a unanimous decision over Jay Cucciniello in the final of “The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated” reality TV show in July. That earned him a UFC contract.
The 26-year-old Katona, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Manitoba, trains in Dublin at Conor McGregor’s gym.
The 31-year-old Lopez (10-4-0) is 2-3-0 in the UFC, losing to Alejandro Perez and Raphael Assuncao in his last two fights.
Canadians Elias Theodorou, Hakeem Dawodu, Chad Laprise and Olivier Aubin-Mercier have already been announced as fighting on the Toronto card.
