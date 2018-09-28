Road Trip Ontario: Time to enjoy autumn fairs and changing fall foliage

Even though the warmer weather is starting to taper off as we settle into fall, there are still plenty of opportunities to road trip in Ontario.

Agricultural fairs are still being held in many towns across the province. Making this time of year more ideal for exploring are the changing colours of foliage.

“There’s still a lot of leaves that are green, [but] there’s also a lot of colour that is starting to appear now in the last day or two — especially up towards Algonquin Park,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell said Friday evening, adding the park will see peak colours likely by the middle of next week.

“Once you get up to the rest of cottage country, we’re still only about 30 to 40 per cent of the leaves that have started to change colour.”

Farnell suggested visiting areas near the Niagara Escarpment for those who want to take in the fall colours.

If you’re looking for family-friendly activities that aren’t too far away, here are several fairs and destinations closest to each of GlobalNews.ca’s Ontario regions to check out:

Barrie

Elmdale Fall Fair — Oct. 4 to 6

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Algonquin Park in Whitney has seen 70 per cent colour change and 10 per cent leaf fall.

Greater Toronto Area

High Park Harvest Festival (Toronto) — Oct. 1

Markham Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Woodbridge Fall Fair — Oct. 6 to 8

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Darlington Park in Bowmanville has seen 20 per cent colour change and 40 per cent leaf fall.

Guelph and Kitchener

Erin Fair — Oct. 4 to 8

Howick-Turnberry Fall Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Ripley Huron Fall Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Tiverton Fair — Oct. 5 to 7

Walkerton Little Royal Fall Fair — Oct. 12 to 14

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Forks of the Credit Park in Alliston has seen 40 per cent colour change and 20 per cent leaf fall.

Hamilton

Burford Fair — Oct. 5 to 8

Caledonia Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show — Oct. 2 to 8

Rockton World’s Fair — Oct. 5 to 8

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Bronte Creek Park in Oakville has seen 20 per cent colour change and 10 per cent leaf fall.

Kingston

McDonald’s Corners Fair — Sept. 29

Mohawk Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Charleston Lake Park in Lansdowne has seen 40 per cent colour change and 10 per cent leaf fall.

London

Brigden Fair — Oct. 5 to 8

Brooke-Alvinston and Watford Fall Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Dorchester Fair — Oct. 6 to 8

Highgate Fair — Sept. 29

Ilderton Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Wallacetown Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Long Point Park in Port Rowan has seen 30 per cent colour change and 10 per cent leaf fall.

Ottawa

Metcalfe Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Voyageur Park in Chute-à-Blondeau has seen 20 per cent colour change and 10 per cent leaf fall.

Peterborough

Bobcaygeon Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Norwood Fall Fair — Oct. 6 to 8

Roseneath Fair — Sept. 28 to 30

Where to view the fall colours: According to the Ontario Parks Fall colour report on Sept. 28, Mark S. Burnham Park in Peterborough has seen 30 per cent colour change and zero per cent leaf fall.